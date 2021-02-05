  • MORE MARKET STATS

No Pfizer corona vaccine in India anytime soon as pharma giant withdraws emergency use application

By: |
February 5, 2021 11:47 AM

Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future, the statement said.

Pfizer, Pfizer news, Pfizer latest, Pfizer corona vaccine, Pfizer vaccine news, Pfizer in India, Pfizer corona vaccine in IndiaPfizer in its application submitted to the drug regulator in December 2020, had sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in India. (Reuters file photo)

Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after it secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

“In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3. Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Related News

Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future, the statement said. “Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the Government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment,” the spokesperson said.

Pfizer in its application submitted to the drug regulator in December 2020, had sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in India, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, official sources had said.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. No Pfizer corona vaccine in India anytime soon as pharma giant withdraws emergency use application
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: India records 12,408 new cases
2Sero survey: A fifth of Indians infected, a third in urban slums
3Serum awaits WHO nod for global supply of Covid vaccines