No parties, mass gatherings from Dec 30 to Jan 2 due to COVID-19, rising Omicron cases in Karnataka

Written By Bulbul Dhawan
As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state. (Representational image)

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2.

“We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

On their recommendation, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state.

“We are banning mass gatherings at open places. This is across the state from December 30 to January 2,” Bommai said.

He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

“The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys,” Bommai said.

Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents’ associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state. 

