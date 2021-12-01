No Omicron cases in India yet, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in Parliament that no cases of the new Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus had been reported in India so far.

Omicron has been detected in 14 countries, but none so far in India, the minister said. The government has issued advisories to deal with the emerging situation and is keeping a close watch at the ports, the minister told Parliament. Suspected cases are being sent for genomic sequencing and all precautions were being taken, the minister said. Mandaviya said the government has learnt valuable lessons during the Covid crisis, and about resources and laboratories to manage any situation.