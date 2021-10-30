No new death in Thane for first time since COVID-19 outbreak; case count rises by 209

"Not a single fatality was reported on Friday. This has happened for the first time since the pandemic broke out," he said.
For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Thane district of Maharashtra did not report any fresh death due to the infection, an official said on Saturday.
“Not a single fatality was reported on Friday. This has happened for the first time since the pandemic broke out,” he said.
The district’s caseload increased by 209 to reach 5,65,575, the official said, adding that the death toll remained unchanged at 11,516. Thane’s COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has reached 1,37,974, while the fatality figure is 3,282, another official said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.