  • MORE MARKET STATS

No new COVID-19 infection in Dharavi for 3rd time in Aug; active cases at 25

By: |
August 11, 2021 5:31 PM

Dharavi has a cumulative COVID-19 caseload of 6,992, of which 6,596 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.

He said currently the densely-populated slum locality has 25 active COVID-19 cases.He said currently the densely-populated slum locality has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai’s slum colony Dharavi did not report any fresh coronavirus case for the third time in August so far on Wednesday, keeping the tally unchanged at 6,992, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Earlier on August 3 and 8, no new case was detected in the slum- dominated area, once a COVID-19 hotspot.

Related News

In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infections on a few days.

Dharavi has a cumulative COVID-19 caseload of 6,992, of which 6,596 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official said.
He said currently the densely-populated slum locality has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Dharavi had reported only one new infection. The number of infections has been below five on days when new cases have been reported in August so far.

Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April when the second wave of the pandemic was sweeping Maharashtra. The area had reported its highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to almost 6.5 lakh people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. No new COVID-19 infection in Dharavi for 3rd time in Aug active cases at 25
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 52 cr: Health ministry
2Faint rural-urban divide, high elderly population among nine reasons behind Kerala’s Covid-19 spurt, Centre says
3Gurgaon to chalk out plans to prevent dengue, malaria