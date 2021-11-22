No new COVID-19 case in Andaman & Nicobar Islands for seven consecutive days

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,646, he said.

The union territory reported four new COVID-19 cases on November 14 and since then has not reported any new case.

The archipelago now has only two active COVID-19 cases and both the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar – are coronavirus free, the official said.

Four more patients recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,545, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has so far tested 6,25,682 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.23 per cent.

A total of 5,34,324 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine to date, of which 2,95,804 have received the first dose and 2,38,520 have received both doses of the vaccine.