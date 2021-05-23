  • MORE MARKET STATS

No mix and match of Covid-19 vaccine doses anytime soon: VK Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog

May 23, 2021 4:30 AM

Preliminary results from a trial in UK, where a combination of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines were given, generated high immune response against the SARS-COV-2 virus.

covid 19 vaccinesHowever, such a combination of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was not being considered, Paul said at a press briefing.

A mix and match of Covid-19 vaccine doses is unlikely to happen in the country anytime soon, VK Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog, indicated on Saturday. Preliminary results from a trial in UK, where a combination of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines were given, generated high immune response against the SARS-COV-2 virus.

However, such a combination of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was not being considered, Paul said at a press briefing. Mixing of vaccine doses was theoretically possible, but was not at a stage where it could be recommended, he pointed out.

“This was an evolving science and was not definitive,” Paul said, adding there was no robust scientific evidence to support, and call would be taken only after seeing how it evolves around the world and conducting more studies in the country.

