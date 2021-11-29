No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

The northeastern state now has 33 active COVID-19 cases, he said. (Representational image)

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case on Monday while four more persons recuperated from the disease, a senior health official said here.

The total coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state remained at 55,269 while 54,956 people have been cured of the disease thus far, the official said.

The COVID death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio marginally improved to 0.06 per cent from the previous day’s 0.07 per cent.

West Kameng and Capital Complex Region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, recorded the highest number of active cases at nine each, followed by Tawang (8) and Upper Siang with three cases.

A total of 11,98,052 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far including, 87 on Sunday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,07,123 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 403 on Sunday.