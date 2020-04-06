No fresh COVID-19 case for second day in Noida

By: |
Updated: April 6, 2020 7:37:19 PM

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, while eight patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Novel coronavirus, covid symptoms, coronavirus symptoms checker, COVID-19 Testing, ACKO insurance, COVID19 in india, latest news updates, coronavirus lockdown, nizamuddin tablighi jamaat, worldwide covid19 positive cases, lockdown, covid19 death,Currently, 1,225 people are under surveillance, while another 346 quarantined.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported across Noida and Greater Noida for a second day in a row, with the administration now planning a door-to-door COVID-19 awareness and information gathering campaign, officials said on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, while eight patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

Related News

“A total 1,030 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 58 have tested positive, 678 negative and results for 300 was awaited,” the Health Department here stated in its daily statement.

Currently, 1,225 people are under surveillance, while another 346 quarantined — 119 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel, 185 at Sector 39 district hospital, 18 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 30 at Child PGI in Sector 30, it added.

The administration said special teams have been formed here that will go house to house across Noida and Greater Noida and undertake a coronavirus awareness campaign, beginning Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. No fresh COVID-19 case for second day in Noida
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study
2China must tell ‘raw truth’ to the world, says Indian-American lawyer & survivor of COVID-19
3Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 781; 33 new cases