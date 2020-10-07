  • MORE MARKET STATS

No free COVID-19 test in Meghalaya from October 16

By: |
October 7, 2020 5:35 PM

The state government has initiated the process for identifying hotels and guest houses where people who are currently in institutional quarantine can be lodged, if they are willing to undergo paid isolation.

The Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 will be mandatory for all persons, including visitors, for an amount of Rs 500.The Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 will be mandatory for all persons, including visitors, for an amount of Rs 500.

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) withdrawing subsidy on testing kits, the Meghalaya government has announced that COVID-19 tests will be charged from next week, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday. The samples for COVID-19 test will be examined on payment from October 16. The deputy chief minister also said that plans are afoot to charge inmates at government Corona Care Centres for meals. The state government has initiated the process for identifying hotels and guest houses where people who are currently in institutional quarantine can be lodged, if they are willing to undergo paid isolation.

“Testing, be it RT-PCR, CBNAAT, Truenat or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), will be done on payment from October 16. BPL families or beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and high risk contacts are totally exempted,” the deputy chief minister told PTI.

Related News

The Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 will be mandatory for all persons, including visitors, for an amount of Rs 500. Rs 3,200 has been set as the capping charge for Truenat, CBNAAT and RT-PCR testing, but people under the BPL category and those carrying cartificates of having undergone the tests in the last 72 hours will be exempted, he said.

“We have already created an online facility at www.coronameg.in for those people coming to the state so that they can register for testing before entering Meghalaya,” he said. “Deputy commissioners have been asked to work out on the cost of food items provided to each person per day at government Corona Care Centres. BPL families and those who can get meals from home will be exempted from paying,” Tynsong said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. No free COVID-19 test in Meghalaya from October 16
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Previous infection with ‘common cold’ coronavirus may lessen COVID-19 severity: Study
2Coronavirus in Delhi: No decision reached on opening cinema halls, swimming pools and organising Ram Leela during Navratri
3Second wave of COVID-19: When and how bad will it be?