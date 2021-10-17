No COVID-19 death in Mumbai for first time almost since pandemic began; civic chief calls it ‘great news’

The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year. (File image / PTI)

Mumbai on Sunday did not report even a single death due to COVID-19 for the first time nearly since the pandemic broke out in March last year, a top official said.

Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the city reported zero death due to the virus during the day for the first time since March 26, 2020.

“This is a great news for all of us in Mumbai,” he said.

The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year.

“As municipal commissioner, I salute team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance,” he added.

The city logged 367 positive cases on Sunday. With this, Mumbai’s caseload has not reached 7,50,808 and death toll 16,180.

A statement from the civic health department said that 518 patients recuperated during the day, pushing the recovery count to 7,27,084.

A total of 28,697 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 1,09,57,392.

There are 5,030 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai at present. Its recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate is 1,214 days. The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases from October 10 to 16 is 0.06 per cent.

Mumbai had recorded the highest 11,163 cases on April 4, 2021 and most number of deaths at 90 on May 1 this year.

Chahal said that a total of 97 per cent eligible citizens of Mumbai have received their their first dose of vaccination and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe,” he added.