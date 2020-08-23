  • MORE MARKET STATS

No change in former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital

Published: August 23, 2020 12:29 PM

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

There is no change in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he continues to remain on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said his vital parameters are stable.

Thereafter, he developed lung infection and is being treated for the same, doctors have said.

“There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

