No cervical cancer by next 100 years? 62 million deaths could be averted; Here’s what Lancet study says

According to two recent studies, cervical cancer could be eliminated from across the globe within the next 100 years. The twin studies, published in the journal Lancet, have revealed that over 60 million deaths could be averted in the world and the disease could be eliminated in the 78 countries that bear the highest burden of cervical cancer. The researchers of the study said that cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among women in low-income countries.

The researchers used the WHO draft strategy of cervical cancer elimination that defines vaccination plans against the causative agent of the disease. The agent is called the human papillomavirus (HPV). These plans state how 90 per cent of girls across the globe should be vaccinated against HPV by 2030 and 70 per cent of women should be tested for cervical cancer at least once in their lifetime. About 90 per cent of women with pre-cancerous lesions or cervical cancer should be able to receive proper treatment.

In the second study, the researches analysed the elements of the WHO strategy – modelling the impact cancer treatment, vaccination and screening. Karen Canfell from the University of Sydney in Australia, who co-led both the studies, said that in merely 10 years, it was possible to reduce one-third of cancer deaths in the world. According to Canfell, as quoted by PTI, over the next century, lives of more than 60 million women could be saved. Apart from just lives being saved, it would also be an enormous gain in terms of quality of life led by these women.

Escalading proper treatment of cervical cancer could avert 62 million deaths across the world. In order to achieve this target, it is important that high vaccination coverage is provided against the disease and that there are proper screening and treatment of the ailment. Based on the results of the studies, cervical cancer elimination strategy by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be presented for adoption at the World Health Assembly in May 2020, as reported by PTI.