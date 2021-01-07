No case of bird flu in Delhi yet; officials to keep close watch on poultry birds: Dy CM

Sisodia directed the officials to keep a close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that there is no case of bird flu in Delhi yet and asked officials to keep a close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states to prevent any infection. The Centre on Wednesday had said that avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported at 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula. He directed officials to take strict precautionary measures to prevent bird flu at poultry markets in Delhi and immediately implement guidelines in this regard.

Sisodia at a meeting with officials of the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department took stock of the Delhi government’s preparedness to prevent bird flu. “There is no positive case in Delhi yet. Eleven rapid response teams have been set up to monitor Delhi’s potential hotspots,” a statement said. Sisodia directed the officials to keep a close watch on poultry birds coming in from neighbouring states. He also instructed them to maintain a strict vigil on birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, water bodies, zoos and other potential hotspots.

These include Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi Zoo, and smaller water bodies in DDA parks among others. The deputy chief minister also asked officials to monitor the process of sample collection from all such areas on a regular basis and send in reports frequently. Doctors of all 48 veterinary hospitals of the animal husbandry unit of the Department of Development are continuously monitoring bird flu across the national capital. So far, more than 100 samples have been collected and sent to a designated lab in Jalandhar. The report is expected by Monday, the statement said.