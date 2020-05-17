Nirmala Sitharaman announces health reform measures, public expenditure to be increased

One of the major focuses of the government is to create a different block for infectious diseases in all district hospitals.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 5th address this week regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the government will be introducing a slew of reforms in the country’s health sector. According to her, the government is increasing expenditure for public health and pushing investments to ramp up the health and wellness centres in rural and urban India. Further, the ministry announced that the country will also prepare for any kind of future pandemic.

One of the major focuses of the government is to create a different block for infectious diseases in all district hospitals. Further it announced strengthening of labs and surveillance networks of the country by integrating public health labs in all the districts. With this, block level labs and public health units can manage and monitor pandemics. Apart from this, encouraging research in the health sector via ICMR has also topped the charts when it comes to health reforms. It also emphasized on implementing National Digital Health Blueprint.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Finance, Rs 15,000 crore have been spent on the India’s health sector where Rs 4,113 crore has been passed on to the states. While the government has given Rs 3,750 crore towards the essential items, Rs 550 crore has been spent on testing labs and kits. The government has also included the cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for health professionals under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna.

Meanwhile, the data released by the ministry underlined 51 lakh PPE kits, 85 lakh N95 masks and 11.08 crore HCQ tablets has been provided as a means of protection for healthcare workers. It is to note that in India, the number of Coronavirus cases have increased more than 90,000 where 2,872 died and 34,109 recovered.