New on the banks of Ganga! Herbal Medicine Corridor to generate Rs 5000-crore income for farmers

The Finance Minister said that different food and crops will be taken for branding.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore Coronavirus relief package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12. She has announced an assistance of Rs 4,000 crore for the promotion of herbal cultivation in the country. The government has decided to cover 10 lakh hectares in the next two years with a fresh set of investments. The government has also said that the herbal corridor will be built on the banks of the Ganga.

The Finance Minister has said that the development of herbal cultivation in the country will also provide job opportunities to at least 5,000 people. The government has appraised that the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) has supported 2.25 lakh hectare area for herbal cultivation so far. The NMPB will develop 800 hectares of area of herbal cultivation under the proposed corridor on the banks of the Ganga river. The herbal corridor is expected to generate an income of Rs 5000 crore for farmers, said Sitharaman.

The Narendra Modi-led union government has been pushing for reforms in the traditional healthcare sector such as Ayurveda and Herbal treatments. Reportedly, the Ministry of AYUSH had directed states and union territories to commence the commercial production of herbal medicines or materials that can boost immunity against Covid-19.

She has rolled out the plan of action from the government to tackle the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic on the health and well being of the nation in a phased manner in her press briefing every day since Wednesday. Finance Minister Sitharaman is expected to hold a press briefing every day till May 17 to reveal all the details of the coronavirus relief package.

In her earlier press meet, Finance Minister has announced the free ration programme for the country’s migrant laborers who have lost their jobs and most of them have returned to their native places. Free food grains and pulses for migrants, more tribal and rural jobs, and credit to small businesses, street vendors, and small farmers-these were some of the plans declared by Finance Minister Sitharaman on Thursday.

The Finance Minister had said that the government is planning to spend Rs 3.16 lakh crore for families of migrant workers. The proposed ration plan for them includes 5 kg rice or wheat along with 1 kg chickpea every month for approximately 80 million families of migrant workers.

In the first tranche of the package details, Nirmala Sitharaman had highlighted the government’s vision to empower MSME and the measures envisioned by the government to address their concerns. The first part of the package revealed by the Finance Minister accounted for Rs 5.9 lakh crore.