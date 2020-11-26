Night curfew to be clamped in Delhi due to rising Covid-19 cases? Here’s what AAP govt told High Court

The Centre has allowed states and UTs to impose night curfews based on their assessment. (Photo source: IE)

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in the national capital and the Delhi government may decide in the next few days whether to impose a night curfew to curb the spread of the disease. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government told the Delhi High Court that it may take a decision in this regard in the next three to four days. Similar measures have been taken by some states in the recent past.

The submission was made by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi along with additional standing counsel Satyakam before a bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Hima Kohli. PTI reported that the submission was in response to Delhi High Court’s query whether the Delhi government is planning to impose a night curfew. Centre has permitted night curfew in the latest guidelines issued on November 25. “No decision has been taken on imposing night curfew. We are still considering upon it,” the Delhi government told the bench.

“Actively considering? As active as COVID-19?” the court asked, while seeking clarification on when it would be taken. “Maybe 3-4 days,” the counsel appearing for the Delhi government replied.

The government also told the high court that it has invited suggestions from resident welfare associations (RWAs) and market associations to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection in the capital. To this, the court said that the government needs to take concrete steps in order to handle the situation at the ground level.

The court observed this while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who sought to increase the number of COVID-19 testing. During the hearing, the central government told the court that all states and Union Territories are allowed to impose night curfews and local restrictions based on their assessment of the situation. However, all states and UTs will have to take Centre’s approval for imposing lockdowns outside containment areas, said Anurag Ahluwalia – central government standing counsel.