Night curfew imposed in Delhi for today, tomorrow amid mutant virus strain worries

The night curfew in Delhi will not affect the inter-state or intra-state movement, the circular clarified. (PTI file photo)

Amid fears of the spread of new coronavirus strain in the National Capital region, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has imposed night curfew for two days – December 31st and January 1st 2021. According to the official circular tweeted by news agency ANI, the night curfew will be in force from 11 pm on December 31st to 6 am on January 1st 2021. The first day of the new year will also see restrictions at night, which will go on from 11 pm to 6 am on January 2nd. No outdoor parties, New year celebrations will be allowed. Gathering of more than five people has been barred by the authorities. The decision has been taken over the worries about the mutant strain of coronavirus, which is said to have a higher infection rate. However, the night curfew will not have any effect on the interstate or intra-state movement, the circular clarified. It means that those working or returning to their homes from Delhi to Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and other adjoining areas will not be stopped by the police.