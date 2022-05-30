NHA launches public dashboard for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has launched a public dashboard for near real-time information on the scheme, an official statement said.

The public dashboard displays detailed information on the core registries under the mission — Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR), an NHA statement said.

The dashboard captures data related to the number of ABHA generated, number of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses etc registered and digital health records linked with ABHA, it said.

The total number of ABHA (earlier known as Health ID) created are 22.1 crore, over 16.6 thousand healthcare professionals have registered in the HPR, over 69.4 thousand health facilities have been registered in the HFR, over 1.8 lakh health records already linked by users and the recently revamped ABHA app has crossed over 5.1 lakh downloads, according to the data updated on the dashboard on Monday.

All stakeholders can easily access the ABDM public dashboard from the ABDM website or directly at: https://dashboard.abdm.gov.in/abdm/.

Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA, said, “ABDM is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, inclusivity and interoperability. The ABDM public dashboard puts the updated information related to the scheme in the public domain to ensure all stakeholders have access to the data in a transparent manner.” “This also gives a clear picture of the progress made by ABDM ecosystem partners since we have included the data related to number of ABHA created by different partners as well as the number of health records linked platform-wise,” Sharma further said.

The dashboard also has granular details in relation to number of health facilities like hospitals, laboratories etc registered on a daily basis as well as cumulative till date.

A partner-wise data of ABHA generation created and digital health records linked are also made available on the dashboard in real time.

This data is further broken down into several key components that give updates on the scheme’s progress in specific areas, the statement said.

The ABDM public dashboard gives a transparent view of the number of ABHA generated on national as well as state and UT level, it said.

The numbers are further segregated on the basis of gender and age. ABHA number generation facility is also available via several popular digital health applications like CoWIN, PMJAY, Aarogya Setu, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, e-Sushrut Railway Hospital etc, the statement said.

The ABDM dashboard also displays each partner’s performance and the number of health records linked by each partnering app, it said.

For HFR, the dashboard presents the data in infographic format based on ownership (government or private), systems of medicine –Modern Medicine – Allopathy, Ayurveda, Sowa- Rigpa, Physiotherapy, Unani, Dentistry, Siddha, Homeopathy etc — and state-wise facilities registered under the ABDM.

Similarly, for the HPR, the dashboard shows the data segregation on basis of their employment type — government or private sector — systems of medicine and the states and UTs from where the applications have been received, the statement said.