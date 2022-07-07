NHA announces successful onboarding of over one lakh govt, private health care facilities in Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday announced the successful onboarding of more than one lakh government and private health care facilities in the Health Facility Registry of its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

“ABDM is the flagship scheme of government being implemented by National Health Authority (NHA). Health Facility Registry (HFR) which is being built under the ABDM is a comprehensive repository of health facilities of the country across modern and traditional systems of medicine. It includes both public and private health facilities including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers,” it stated on Thursday.

According to NHA, ABDM aims to create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital healthcare ecosystem. “ABDM has developed building blocks and interoperable APIs (Application Programming Interface) to offer a seamless digital healthcare experience for all stakeholders – health facilities, patients and healthcare professionals. One of the key building blocks is the Health Facility Registry,” it added.

“Our aim is to build a trusted national platform where patients can easily get details of registered healthcare professionals and health facilities across the country. We have seen enthusiastic participation of both public and private sector health facilities which have now become a part of this national registry. Patients can easily search the ABDM network for registered facilities across different systems of medicine like modern medicine (Allopathic), Ayurveda, Dentistry, Homeopathy, Physiotherapy, Unani, Siddha or Sowa Rigpa. Similarly, we have the ABHA numbers for patients and Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) for professionals like doctors, nurses and paramedics. These national registries will help in making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all,” Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said in a statement.

The NHA also claimed that among the verified facilities, around 97% belongs to government sector. The highest number of verified health facilities are in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Assam.