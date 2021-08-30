  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

August 30, 2021 12:52 PM

The board said the woman likely developed the condition because of the vaccine, although she had other medical issues which may have contributed.

covid 19 vaccineHealth authorities have so far administered vaccines to more than 2 million New Zealanders. (Representational image: Reuters)

New Zealand has reported its first coronavirus vaccine death. A health board that monitors vaccine safety said Monday a woman died from myocarditis after taking the Pfizer vaccine. The board said the woman likely developed the condition because of the vaccine, although she had other medical issues which may have contributed.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said myocarditis was a very rare side effect and there was clear evidence that taking the vaccine was much safer than being infected with COVID-19.

Health authorities have so far administered vaccines to more than 2 million New Zealanders. The board declined to answer questions from The Associated Press, including the woman’s age and the date of her death, citing protocol because a medical examiner, known as a coroner, is investigating the case further. Also Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would remain in strict lockdown for at least two more weeks and the rest of the country for at least one more week, but with slightly fewer restrictions, as the nation battles an outbreak of the delta variant.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death
