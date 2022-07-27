New technology that deactivates COVID-19 virus in just 1 minute validated by CSIR IMTECH

A startup incubated at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur – AiRTH has developed a technology “Anti Microbial Air Purification Technology”, which can deactivate SARS-CoV-2 virus with an efficiency of 99.9% within just 1 minute.

The technology validated to be able to deactivate SARS-CoV-2 virus after being tested at CSIR-IMTECH has been developed jointly at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay. This proven path-breaking innovation against both air pollutants and the corona virus is named “Anti-Microbial Air Purification Technology”. Not only does it purify the air but it also helps to destroy germs, as well, thus ensuring complete protection.

According to an official statement issued by IIT Kanpur, research from leading universities of the world found air pollution combined with COVID-19 is far more severe and dangerous.

While he was pursuing his Masters in Environmental Engineering at IIT Bombay, Ravi Kaushik, the CEO and Founder of AiRTH, realized the limitations in the existing purification technologies. And that is how AiRTH was born. And with guidance and support from Prof Amitabha Bandopadhyay, Professor-in-charge of the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre, IIT Kanpur, AiRTH was incubated.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), played a very important role in testing the prototypes, and with validation from trusted and respected laboratories — CSIR-CDRI, CSIR-NPL, amongst others.

More about AiRTH novel technology

According to the IIT Kanpur statement, the new technology from AiRTH makes sure that the germs are deactivated. This is possible due to UV irradiations, its plant-based coating on the filters, and OH (Hydroxyl) radicals which work on a D-C-D (Deactivate-Capture-Deactivate) mechanism. This can have up to 8000 times better disinfection efficiency when compared to conventional UV-based air purifiers. AiRTH technology helps in deactivating airborne pathogens and viruses via in-flight deactivation, giving sufficient residence time to the contaminated air particles before optimizing the filtration and then disinfecting them.

Recently, in an event which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark ten successful years of BIRAC, this innovation was selected for product launch among the 75 products. It has also been awarded the Nexus Start-up Development Grant which is an initiative by the US Embassy.

AiRTH has received a seed funding under the ‘Nidhi4covid2.0’, a special drive initiated by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) to support in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. AiRTH Anti Microbial Air Purifiers are being used in hospitals, and helping in giving protection to immuno-compromised cancer patients.