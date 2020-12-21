  • MORE MARKET STATS

New strain of COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

By: |
December 21, 2020 1:31 PM

The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of the new strain in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

"New mutation of coron virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately," Kejriwal tweeted. (File photo: IE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that the Centre ban all flights from the UK immediately in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

The Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of the new strain in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

Related News

“New mutation of coron virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A number of European countries have banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was “out of control” and imposed a stringent new stay-at-home lockdown from Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. New strain of COVID-19 Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PLI scheme in API: Can it make India king of world pharmacy? What are the challenges, way forward
2New coronavirus strain in the UK: Govt is alert, no need to panic, says Harsh Vardhan
3Kudos! COVID-recovered patient’s efforts to give Kashmir’s Dal Lake its own water ambulance!