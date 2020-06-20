New quarantine rule in Delhi: No 5-day compulsory institutional quarantine now, says LG

He also said that the new order issued by Baijal might allow people who can arrange a separate room for themselves to quarantine at home.

Delhi LG has announced rollback of compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine. LG said, “Only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation”

Earlier in the day, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that Delhi LG Anil Baijal who had ordered 5 days mandatory institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 patients might review his order. He also said that the new order issued by Baijal might allow people who can arrange a separate room for themselves to quarantine at home, ANI reported. Reddy further said that LG Baijal might have issued the earlier order for the benefit of those who do not have separate space for home quarantine.

The comment indicated that the tussle between the Kejriwal government and LG Anil Baijal might be resolved soon over the issue of institutional quarantine. In the order passed on Friday, Baijal had written that large number of Covid-19 patients who are in home quarantine might be responsible for the spurt in the number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital. He reasoned that the patients at home might not be complying with strict guidelines which are to be followed by the infected patients to check the spread of the virus.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the order will encumber the over-stressed hospital infrastructure of Delhi and might also discourage people from getting tested out of fear for institutional quarantine. Sisodia had also said that the Delhi government will oppose the order in the DDMA meeting which was convened by LG Anil Baijal over the issue earlier today.