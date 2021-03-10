New mahila mohalla clinics in Delhi; women to get some free medical services

Women will receive services of gynaecologist and related diagnostic tests will also be done without any cost. Image: FE

The Delhi government is set to establish special mohalla clinics for women next year and these ‘mahila mohalla clinics’ will be offering gynaecological as well as other medical services free of cost for women living in the city. A report by The IE, these mohalla clinics will be working alongside Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics and will be set up in a way that will allow people to visit these by walking some distance. The report quoted state Finance Minister Manish Sisodia stating this as a “revolutionary movement”.

It is to note that the establishment of these mahila mohalla clinics will be done in a phased manner where 100 such clinics will be formed in the first phase. The government’s motive behind setting these clinics up is to provide affordable healthcare facilities, especially for women. According to the report, the government is already operating 496 mohalla clinics as Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics and there will be an addition of 1,000 more clinics. Sisodia said the government is ready to take the responsibility of having a ‘mahila mohalla clinic’ which will now be present for every woman in the national capital. Here, women will receive services of gynaecologist and related diagnostic tests will also be done without any cost. Sisodia added, for now, the government has proposed 100 such mohalla clinics to be established in different parts of the city and this will progressively increase to a minimum of one clinic in each ward.

He stated that with the government’s budget allocation of Rs 9,934 crore for the healthcare sector, the set up of these will account for 14 per of the total budget presented. Sisodia said that many women in lower-income middle class families are not able to afford/ reach a gynaecologist and thus, at times neglect their own illness.

The report noted that the government is learning a lot of healthcare areas from the COVID-19 experience and therefore, the state government has allocated Rs 1,293 crore to be used for various projects leading to expansion of health-related infrastructure. Many hospitals are being constructed and redesigned and once this is done, 14,000 more hospital beds will be added. The government has also made a proposal of Rs 50 crore under ‘Aam Aadmi Free Covid Vaccine’ scheme that will provide vaccines in government hospitals free of cost. Right now, the city has been vaccinating 45,000 persons daily that can be increased to 60,000 persons per day in over next few days.