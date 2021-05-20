New guidelines for Covid -19 vaccination: Which categories of individuals were asked to defer process?

The Centre has increased the gap between the two Covishield vaccines to 12 to 16 weeks from 8 to 8 weeks currently. (Image Courtesy: UNICEF)

Covid-19 vaccinations: After increasing the time gap between two vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry has come up with new guidelines or specific categories of individuals who should defer taking vaccine shots.

First category those can defer Covid-19 vaccination

Individuals with lab tests reports that say he was affected by the SARS-Covid-19 can defer vaccination for three months post-recovery

Testing positive post first dose of vaccination

New health ministry recommendations communicated to states suggest that for individuals who have received the first dose of vaccination and contracted the Covid-19 prior to completing the entire vaccination process can defer the second dose. By three months from the date of clinical recovery from the illness.

Non-Covid person hospitalised for separate treatment

People with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care should wait for 408 weeks before getting vaccinated, said the new guidelines to the states by the Centre. However, people with severe co-morbidities like cancer should not defer the vaccination process. However, others who are hospitalized or undergoing treatment for comorbidities in critical care can defer the vaccination process.

Final category of patients who can defer vaccination

Covid-19 patients who received anti-SARS-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as the treatment process while in critical care should defer the Covid-19 vaccinations for three months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

The Centre has increased the gap between the two Covishield vaccines to 12 to 16 weeks from 8 to 8 weeks currently. The government has not suggested any change for the dose interval for Covaxin. Union Health Minister harsh Vardhan clarified that the decision is being taken based on the recommendations given by COVID working group after analysing emerging evidence.