New generation Respirator Mask for Supplemental Oxygen saving lives of Covid-19 patients in ICU

The second wave of COVID-19 is seen to be spreading faster than before. This will only lead to an increase in the number of patients that need hospitalization and ICU treatment leading to a stress on our medical infrastructure and scarcity of beds, ventilators and oxygen supply.

Ventipeep is a new age respirator mask, developed to administer supplemental oxygen (medically referred to as FiO2). It can be used, in the ICU, in the normal wards, and even inside ambulances.

Purvang Shah, Co-Founder & Director, Flextool Equipment Pvt. Ltd., tells Financial Express Online, “The development of the product was initiated during the first wave of the pandemic. The idea was to have a cheaper alternative to high flow oxygen therapy for COVID-19 patients.

During the yearlong development, we have applied for clinical research and the application was accepted by the Ethics Committee of DCGI. They have already allotted the CTRI number after clinical trials on more than 70 patients.”

As of the first week of April, 2021 there were 4, 02,552 active COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra out of which an average of 25% i.e. 1, 00,000 patients were entered into ICU’s. What is more important is to realize that there are only 11,587 ICU beds and only 5,793 ventilators available.

According to Purvang Shah, “The single motto of the company is to save lives. We approached government organizations of various states and health departments of small towns.

We are expanding our production and working capacity to cater to the present situation and for future requirements. The development is continuous and Iot of care is being taken. And we are continuously working towards the improvement of the product for the betterment of society.”

More about the new age respirator

It is an affordable device which is cost saving for hospitals and is also time saving as it reduces the number of days of hospitalization of a patient.

It can be used at home as it does not require a trained professional as needed to operate a ventilator.

Ventipeep already has received a CTRI number.

The device has already received approval from the ethics committee, and is soon to receive approval from the DCGI/ICMR.

All that is needed is a simple 10 LPM Oxygen concentrator along with Ventipeep to help ARDS, ALI, COVID 19 patients or any patient in need of oxygen to stabilize and recover.

The mask is also an excellent aid to small hospitals which lack infrastructure as it helps reduce the time needed for treatment and can be used in any ward of the hospital.

And, by using the Ventipeep one can save as much as 50% or more oxygen compared to a ventilator.

It is observed that patients with a low as 40% SPO2 have recovered.

“After receipt of CTRI numbers from DCGI, there has been a huge response from doctors and hospitals across the country. More than 3000 lives have been saved and doctors have started appreciating the product and have provided their acceptance and credentials to back this product, he adds.

The Ventipeep has gained a wide acceptance across the country. “We have supplied to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab and many other regions of the country. It is used at ICU beds, in wards, in ambulances and even at home where there is an availability of the oxygen.”

So far the results are excellent. It uses less oxygen at less pressure. The doctors have started replacing HFNO 4 BiPap machines wherever possible.

The company is in the process of appointing dealers and distributors across the country so that the Ventipeep is available at the nearest locations and at a reasonable rate to the needy. “To ensure that it is available to all at affordable prices, efforts are on to tie up with NGOs,” he says.