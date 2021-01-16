  • MORE MARKET STATS

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

January 16, 2021 5:22 PM

The caller tune said that vaccines developed in India are safe and effective against the disease.

The caller tune also urges people to trust the vaccine and not believe in rumours.The caller tune also urges people to trust the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

As India rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a woman’s.

The new caller tune seeks to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination drive and dispel rumours.

“Naya saal Covid-19 ki vaccine ke roop main nayi aasha ki kiran lekar aaya hai (The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines against Covid-19),” the voice said.

“Bharat main bani vaccine surakshit aur prabhavi hai. Covid ke viruddh humey pratirodhak shamta deti hai (Vaccines developed in India are safe and effective. They will provide immunity against COVID-19),” it said.

The caller tune also urges people to trust the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

“Bhartiya vaccine par bharosa Karen. Apni baari aane par vaccine zarur lagwayein. Afawaon par bharosa na kare (Have trust in the vaccines made in India and do get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Do not believe in rumours),” the new caller tune added.

The new caller tune talks about the vaccination drive, asking people to continue to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviours such as wearing mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands, even after taking the vaccine.

The earlier caller tune, in the voice of Bachchan, began with a coughing sound, followed by a cautionary note on COVID-19-appropriate behaviours.

“Covid-19 se pura desh hi nahi pura vishwa ladd raha hai (Not just India, but the entire world is battling against Covid-19),” the voice said.

After this, Bachchan would further elaborate on the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour like frequently washing hands, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing to avoid spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune on precautions against the coronavirus on the grounds that he himself, along with some family members, had been infected with the virus.

Healthcare workers at the frontline of India’s COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world’s largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

