New Coronavirus variant: Delhi LG calls emergency meet to discuss preparation for new Covid variant

In the wake of the emergence of an extremely infectious Covid-19 variant, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called an emergency meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital. LG Baijal will chair a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on November 29, news agency ANI reported. The meeting has been convened to discuss the current situation of the pandemic in the city and preparation to deal with the new variant of Covid-19 if it emerges as a challenge in the coming weeks.

The new variant which has been scientifically named B.1.1.529 is understood to have been first traced in South Africa and spread its extent to other neighbouring African countries. The World Health Organisation (WHO) which keeps track of the emerging variants of Coronavirus has said that the variant appears to have a very large number of mutations as per the early analysis. The WHO spokesperson further said that more in-depth study of the variant needs to be undertaken to know more about the virus and what impact it can have on the transmission of the disease in the coming weeks.

The Indian government has so far not announced any travel ban for passengers coming from affected countries like South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. However, the centre, in its advisory to the state governments, has urged them to be extra cautious with passengers coming from these countries. The spread of the new variant which is understood to have emerged from South Africa has spread to jurisdictions like Hong Kong, Botswana among others. While India has refrained from imposing a travel ban from these countries, several countries like UK, Germany, Italy among others have banned the entry of passengers coming from the affected countries.