New Coronavirus symptoms: Suffering from loss of smell or taste? You may be a COVID-19 patient

By: |
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 4:33 PM

New list of Coronavirus symptoms: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has added loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) to the list of COVID-19 infection symptoms

full list of coronavirus symptomsHealth Ministry adds new symptoms of Coronavirus. Image: PTI

New list of Coronavirus symptoms: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has added loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) to the list of COVID-19 infection symptoms, news agency ANI reported today. Other symptoms reported by COVID-19 patients at various Coronavirus treatment facilities inlcude fever, cought, fatigue. shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat and diarrhea.

