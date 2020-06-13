New Coronavirus symptoms: Suffering from loss of smell or taste? You may be a COVID-19 patient

New list of Coronavirus symptoms: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has added loss of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) to the list of COVID-19 infection symptoms, news agency ANI reported today. Other symptoms reported by COVID-19 patients at various Coronavirus treatment facilities inlcude fever, cought, fatigue. shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat and diarrhea.

(More details soon)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.