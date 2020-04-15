New Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines Released: Check full list of relaxations, lockdown rules by MHA

Updated: April 15, 2020 10:03:23 AM

PM Modi had hanked his countrymen for showing strength, determination and spirit to fight the Coronavirus and ultimately it has helped the country to avert the mayhem the Covid-19 pandemic could have caused otherwise.

PM Modi had hanked his countrymen for showing strength, determination and spirit to fight the Coronavirus.

New Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines: The Union Home Ministry today released fresh guidelines for the period of extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his address to the nation on Tuesday that MHA will list out detailed guidelines that will set the ground rules for relaxation and other important issues between April 15 to May 3. PM Modi had hinted of lifting harsh measures of lockdown post-April 20 after a fair assessment of a particular area on the basis of the number of cases and the chance of the area becoming the hotspot for the Coronavirus. PM Modi had hanked his countrymen for showing strength, determination and spirit to fight the Coronavirus and ultimately it has helped the country to avert the mayhem the Covid-19 pandemic could have caused otherwise.

Experts had a view that India should start opening up some economic activities as Coronavirus is not the only reason that kills people. It can be anything from hunger to other fatal diseases that require urgent medical intervention and lockdown doesn’t help those causes. The decision to give relief in some restrictions of the lockdown although with some restrictions after April 20 is a step seems to be in that direction. However, PM Modi had hinted that if people will show irresponsibility and try to put their community at risk from Coronavirus, the restriction will be reimposed again.

