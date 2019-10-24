The Game Changers on Netflix: Everything about the film praised by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma saw The Game Changers on Netflix and tweeted about it.

Netflix The Game Changers: When it comes to fitness, Virat Kohli’s transformation is an inspiration for all. The Indian cricket captain leads by example and has set stiff fitness-goals for himself, and like his on-field performances, he keeps achieving them, one-by-one. Last year, Virat Kohli stunned everyone by revealing that he has turned vegetarian and it has helped him in becoming leaner, fitter and calmer. But many argue how can someone become fit like an ox without taking animal protein? For those inspired by vegetarianism, the answer is simple – eating like an ox! Recently, Virat Kohli tweeted about a Netflix documentary on vegetarianism and was all praise for it. Kohli tweeted and said that he has seen The Game Changers on Netflix and realized that after turning a vegetarian athlete everything he knew all those years about food was a myth. He further heaped praise on Netflix’s documentary The Game Changers and said that it was an amazing documentary and he has never felt better in his life as he has after turning vegetarian.

Bollywood actor and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also saw The Game Changers on Netflix and tweeted that the film has been an eye-opener and it helped her understand fitness and beyond. She added that people ask her where does she gets her proteins from? According to Anushka, The Game Changers on Netflix will answer it once and for all!

If you are curious about The Game Changers documentary on Netflix, here are few things to know: