The Game Changers on Netflix: Everything about the film praised by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Netflix The Game Changers: Many argue how can someone become fit like an ox without taking animal protein? For those inspired by vegetarianism, the answer is simple - eating like an ox!
Netflix The Game Changers: When it comes to fitness, Virat Kohli’s transformation is an inspiration for all. The Indian cricket captain leads by example and has set stiff fitness-goals for himself, and like his on-field performances, he keeps achieving them, one-by-one. Last year, Virat Kohli stunned everyone by revealing that he has turned vegetarian and it has helped him in becoming leaner, fitter and calmer. But many argue how can someone become fit like an ox without taking animal protein? For those inspired by vegetarianism, the answer is simple – eating like an ox! Recently, Virat Kohli tweeted about a Netflix documentary on vegetarianism and was all praise for it. Kohli tweeted and said that he has seen The Game Changers on Netflix and realized that after turning a vegetarian athlete everything he knew all those years about food was a myth. He further heaped praise on Netflix’s documentary The Game Changers and said that it was an amazing documentary and he has never felt better in his life as he has after turning vegetarian.
Also Read | Planning to burn fat? Here is why you should exercising before breakfast
Bollywood actor and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also saw The Game Changers on Netflix and tweeted that the film has been an eye-opener and it helped her understand fitness and beyond. She added that people ask her where does she gets her proteins from? According to Anushka, The Game Changers on Netflix will answer it once and for all!
If you are curious about The Game Changers documentary on Netflix, here are few things to know:
- Available on Netflix, The Game Changers documentary is being described by the OTT platform as “a quest to find the optimal diet for human performance and health”
- In the documentary a UFC fighter meets top scientists and athletes to find the best diet
- The documentary stars Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, athlete Lewis Hamilton and mixed martial artists James Wilks
- Others who feature in Netflix The Game Changers are Patrik Baboumian, Scott Jurek, Nimai Delgado, Morgan Mitchell, Rip Esselstyn, Dotsie Bausch, Damien Mander, Michael Thomas, Dr. Dean Ornish and David Goldman
- Shot in English and subtitled in both English and Hindi, The Game Changers is available for download on Netflix and is one hour 25 minutes-long
- The Game Changers on Netflix claims to burst long-standing myths about meat, protein and strength
- On its website, James Wilks described his experience as revolutionary which can impact human performance and health and also impact the future of planet Earth
- Celebs from the world of entertainment and sports like Jackie Chan and Novak Djokovic are credited as executive producers of The Game Changers
- Elaborating on the benefits of vegetarianism, the Game Changers describes how to maximize performance and optimize health with a vegan diet
- It claims that choosing plant-based diet will majorly benefit the planet and save its flora and fauna
- Directed by Oscar-winner Louie Psihoyos, Netflix The Game Changers has also received its share of criticism as well. An article in Men’s Health magazine criticized it for not being a ‘study” and ‘peer-reviewed’
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.