Nepal reports highest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 650-mark

Nepal on Monday registered its highest single-day spike in the coronavirus cases with 72 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 675 in the country, health officials said. Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with four deaths.

Twenty-six people from the Rautahat district, three each from Kathmandu, Dhanusha and Kapilvastu districts were tested positive for the virus, the health ministry said in a statement. Twenty-three people from Bara district, two from Saptari, and one from Bardiya tested COVID-19 positive, the ministry said, adding that six men and a woman from Dailekh district and four from Banke district were also found to be coronavirus positive.

The country-wide lockdown, imposed on March 24, will remain effective till June 2. Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14. The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.