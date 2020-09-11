Nepal records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 1,454 new infections

The Kathmandu Valley alone witnessed 696 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally in the Valley to 10,708.

Nepal on Friday reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 1,454 new infections, taking the country’s total count to 51,919.

The country also recorded five more deaths due to the infection, taking the country’s toll to 322.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that 1,454 persons were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus across the country in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the active case count stands at 14,925. So far, 36,672 individuals have made successful recovery 972 of them in the past 24 hours.

