Nearly half of India’s districts have over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

December 7, 2020 7:00 AM

During the same period, 84 additional districts crossed the 5,000-mark. Nearly half of India’s districts have over 5,000 infections. Until two months ago, a third of India’s districts had registered over 5,000 cases.

On December 6, 227 districts had recorded 100 or more deaths, whereas, on October 6, only 165 districts had over 100 deaths.

India has been recording less than 45,000 infections for nearly a month. Daily infections have reduced drastically from 97,894 recorded on September 17 to 36,011 on December 6.

However, an analysis of district-wise data shows that the extent of infections is becoming more widespread. While almost all the districts had recorded at least one case by the end of September, India has added 41 more districts with over 1,000 cases in the last two months. On December 6, there were 637 districts across the country with over 1,000 infections.

However, the largest increase came from districts with over 10,000 cases. The number of such districts increased nearly 50% from 144 to 204 during the two month period. Districts with over 25,000 cases increased from 59 to 84 in two months, whereas districts with over 50,000 cases jumped from 32 to 47.

In terms of deaths, too, the situation was no different. While nearly 86% of India’s districts have recorded at least one corona death, the country added 79 more districts that recorded 50 or more deaths and 62 additional districts which recorded over 100 deaths.

Thirty per cent of India’s districts have 100 or more deaths. On December 6, 227 districts had recorded 100 or more deaths, whereas, on October 6, only 165 districts had over 100 deaths.

The number of districts with over 250 deaths increased from 86 to 111 during the same period, while the number of districts with 500 deaths increased from 46 to 63.

As north Indian states witness a resurgence of infections, the burden of infections is expected to increase in the coming months. The burden of deaths in these districts will also increase.

