Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

September 10, 2021 10:18 PM

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the ministry said.

According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday.

Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry said.

