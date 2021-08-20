NDHM will empower Indians by generating a unique health ID for every patient, says Dr. Sangita Reddy

India is emerging as the fastest growing digital economies in the world on the digital adoption index.

National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) launched in August 2020 will empower Indians by generating a unique health ID linked with Aadhar for every patient, a health facility registry, a digital directory of doctors by the name digi-doctor, electronic health record (EHR) for every patient, said Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises while delivering her keynote address on the theme – “Riding The New Wave- the digital imperative for the Indian healthcare providers and the road ahead” on the occasion of the third day of Virtual FE Healthcare Summit which began from August 18 and will conclude on August 20, 2021.

Dr Reddy further explained that Covid has brought an unparalleled economic and societal crisis magnitude of which is overwhelming and has left many children orphaned and many lives have been lost emphasizing on the lessons learnt and the way forward for humanity.

She highlighted how the Prime Minister’s launch of e-RUPI is a welcome step towards empowering Indians digitally to access healthcare in a seamless manner.

“EHR will become a structural foundation for all data transfers and will be instrumental in generating the ability for semantic interoperability so that doctors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system can communicate effectively. It will also lead to standard treatment guidelines, seamless health transactions and see the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for patient care. Various technologies will be used for population health management for better clinical outcomes by 30% to 40% and will bring healthcare costs by 40%. Extended life expectancy and effective utilisation of healthcare resources will be a part of digital transformation,” Dr Reddy added.

As a part of digital transformation, Apollo Hospital Group through its 24X7 health service has been able to subscribe to 10 million subscribers in over 400 cities in the country and this has set a record 40, 000 deliveries of medicines in one single day. With digital interventions, e- pharmacy sales are bound to grow by 10% to 12% out of the total pharmacy sales and telemedicine is set to grow by 31% in the next five years.

Dr Reddy said, “Healthcare needs to be prioritised as it is a catalyst for growth and also the prescription for happiness and prosperity. Healthcare is the fastest growing sector and projected to grow by 370 billion by 2025 and India is emerging as the fastest growing digital economies in the world on the digital adoption index.”

According to economists, health has led to improved quality of life and contributed to labour productivity in the 20th century. They have also attributed one third of the economic growth in the advanced countries to healthcare for the global human population.

“India is on its way towards digital transformation as it boasts of half a billion subscribers of internet connections. The information Technology ministry Health Unite report done in collaboration with the Apollo hospitals done a decade ago has laid the foundation for the future digital healthcare strategy,” Dr Reddy concluded.

