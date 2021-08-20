NDHM envisages to leverage digital technologies, ICT for last mile health care delivery, says Dr RS Sharma

Creation of digital health id will help collate health records in a horizontal manner for effective healthcare delivery.
“National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) has envisaged to leverage digital technologies and network of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in India to enable last mile health care delivery. Based on the same, it also envisages to build domain specific registries as building blocks in the form of health facility registry to find hospitals online and to enable access to Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for effective healthcare delivery,” said Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while delivering his Valedictory Note under the theme Rebuilding healthcare In India on the occasion of concluding day August 20 of Virtual FE Healthcare Summit which began from August 18, 2021.
“This will further improve healthcare quality by leveraging the digital healthcare system towards healthcare accessibility, affordability and reliability to also help people in remote areas. This kind of digital communication will render cost effective services through access to large pool of clinicians and will help generate relevant data for health policy makers not only in modern medicine, preventive medicine, traditional system of medicines and Yoga for more inclusive healthcare system through interventions like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” Dr Sharma explained further adding that this will also have an application or payment gateway to access health services in the form of a unique health interface (UHI) like the unique payment interface (UPI) which is India’s robust system for digital transactions today.
Creation of digital health id will help collate health records in a horizontal manner for effective healthcare delivery. It will be a single identifier to pull relevant health records to view these records in a non-discretionary and non sponsored manner.
“NDHM envisages to create a health professional registry to search doctors in a holistic and inclusive way through building platforms, registries and directories. This will enable electronic medical records (EMR) to be accessed by various systems and domain specific registries through the unified health interface (UHI) very similar to the unified payment interface (UPI). This will work as a link with applications and domain specific registries to enhance visibility for the patient community and doctors. This will encompass aspects of discoverability which will enable online booking of hospitals and tele-consultations,” Dr Sharma said.
UHI is poised to make the healthcare service delivery landscape more competitive, reliable and accessible. We have a ubiquitous network of 120 crore telephone connections, 70 crore internet connections and 60 crore mobile subscribers. We have data prices which are the lowest in the world and the consumption pattern is also 12 GB per month per person which is very huge.
“Mobile networks in India put together transfer data more than what is done in the US and China. This shows India’s potential towards building a digital healthcare infrastructure using digital utilities and ids for a population of 129 crore subscribers of Aadhar cards,” Dr Sharma concluded.
