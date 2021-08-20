NDHM envisages to leverage digital technologies, ICT for last mile health care delivery, says Dr RS Sharma

UHI is poised to make the healthcare service delivery landscape more competitive, reliable and accessible.

“National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) has envisaged to leverage digital technologies and network of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in India to enable last mile health care delivery. Based on the same, it also envisages to build domain specific registries as building blocks in the form of health facility registry to find hospitals online and to enable access to Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for effective healthcare delivery,” said Dr. RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while delivering his Valedictory Note under the theme Rebuilding healthcare In India on the occasion of concluding day August 20 of Virtual FE Healthcare Summit which began from August 18, 2021.

“This will further improve healthcare quality by leveraging the digital healthcare system towards healthcare accessibility, affordability and reliability to also help people in remote areas. This kind of digital communication will render cost effective services through access to large pool of clinicians and will help generate relevant data for health policy makers not only in modern medicine, preventive medicine, traditional system of medicines and Yoga for more inclusive healthcare system through interventions like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” Dr Sharma explained further adding that this will also have an application or payment gateway to access health services in the form of a unique health interface (UHI) like the unique payment interface (UPI) which is India’s robust system for digital transactions today.

Creation of digital health id will help collate health records in a horizontal manner for effective healthcare delivery. It will be a single identifier to pull relevant health records to view these records in a non-discretionary and non sponsored manner.