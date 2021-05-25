Nations need to have science-based leadership to deal with pandemic: Mazumdar-Shaw backs WHO Chief Scientist Swaminathan

Swaminathan is among a worldwide team of 20 experts who make up a new UK-led Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) which has the remit to report to world leaders at June's UK-hosted G7 Summit in Cornwall.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has supported WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan who called for nations to have science-based leadership and policy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 22, Swaminathan, while speaking at a function, had noted the importance of having a compassionate and humble approach, when dealing with a contagion that often remained way beyond the control and means of nations.

“Agree with @doctorsoumya that the nations will need to have science-based leadership and policy & follow evidence-based guidelines to have a grip on a pandemic as dynamic as #COVID19,” Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted on Tuesday.

Swaminathan is among a worldwide team of 20 experts who make up a new UK-led Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) which has the remit to report to world leaders at June’s UK-hosted G7 Summit in Cornwall.

The public-private partnership brings together industry, international organisations and leading experts to provide recommendations for delivering ambitious targets. It will help in developing vaccines more quickly, assist in therapeutics and diagnostics through greater global cooperation on research and development, manufacturing, clinical trials and data-sharing.

Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairman of biotechnology major Biocon, had earlier compared the COVID-19 vaccination situation in the country to an arranged marriage, bringing out the confusion that currently prevails regarding the entire vaccination process.

She had also expressed concern over shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and sought better transparency from the government regarding their availability so that citizens could patiently wait for their turn.

India has announced expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large population aged over 18 years to get inoculated from May 1.

Various states, including Delhi, have complained about lack of vaccines and questioned the Centre’s policy in dealing with the situation.