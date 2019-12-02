National Pollution Prevention Day 2019: All you need to know

Even as you are reading this, many parts of the country including the national capital, Delhi are struggling with the hazardous levels of air pollution. (Reuters)

Year after year, December 2 is observed as National Pollution Prevention Day, a stark reminder of the many innocent lives that were lost because of the Bhopal gas tragedy. There was a nationwide outrage and grief pertaining to the tragedy. The observance of National Pollution Prevention Day on December 2 is to create awareness on pollution and industrial disasters, find ways to spread awareness on preventing such tragedies from occurring again.

By recalling the staggering impact of the worst industrial disaster that took place in India, we also realise that these are reminders that require collective efforts to prevent similar disasters from occurring again.

How many died in Bhopal Gas tragedy?

On 2nd December 1984, the leakage of Methyl Isocynate and other toxic gases from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal exposed more than five lakh people to these dangerous gases, with over two thousand instantly dying on exposure and unprecedented casualty numbers that shocked the nation’ s conscious forever. This also marks the Bhopal gas tragedy as the biggest industrial disaster that led to the deaths of 25,000 people!

In David Wallace-Wells’ highly acclaimed book “The Uninhabitable Earth”, there are more shocking facts you are likely to stumble upon. To live in ‘denialism’, the author repeatedly points out in the book, is the actual villain of the entire tragedy that humanity is now engulfed by.

ALSO READ | Revealed! The reason why women choose to drink at home

Even as you are reading this, many parts of the country including the national capital, Delhi are struggling with the hazardous levels of air pollution.

A question that needs to be pondered on: Are we remotely aware of the staggering effects of environmental and industrial disasters that can trigger itself as a result of our collective ignorance?

December 2nd, which is observed nation-wide as National Pollution Prevention Day, is a good day to seriously reflect and find answers to this question that looms large over humanity.