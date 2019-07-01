National Doctors Day: Doctor-Patient trust the building block of our Healthcare system

Trust between the doctor and patient should remain intact.

July 1st is marked as the National Doctors Day and is celebrated to put an emphasis on the role of the doctor in our society and their value in our life and life-threatening situations. This day is meant to pay them the much-deserved respect for the selfless service that they offer. However, the recent events suggest that how doctors feel unsafe and threatened and also is something that adds up to their overworking hours as the number of doctors we require across the nations is seemingly very less. From the age of Shushrut, Charak, and Dhanvantari, we have had our faith in doctors and treated them next to god and termed them as ‘ Living God on Earth’ but now we frequently term them as ‘Dr. Death’ and ‘Dacoit Doctor’ adding up to their insecurities.

Assaults and threats to doctors have become so prevalent that doctors are left with no options but to unite and fight against such threats. Recently, in West Bengal, a junior doctor was attacked and that lead to a nationwide protest serving as the seed of a national strike by all doctors with a notice of just two days. The issue was taken into consideration and was even supported by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) which declared an all India protest.

Dr. Kapil Kochhar, Additional Director, Department of Bariatric, Minimal access & General Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Noida talking about the issue said that a data of health ministry released in June last year suggests that ratio of doctor and patient is very less and there is just one government allopathic doctor per 11,082 population. The same goes for the number of beds as there is only one government hospital bed per 1,844 population and one state-run hospital for every 55,591 population. A study by medical journal BMJ suggests that the average time that a primary care physician spends with patients in India is just 2 minutes which is quite a miserable condition we are facing. it is quite clear that India has a dearth of doctors.

The less number of doctors is not the only issue but also the condition that they work is quite challenging. The limited infra and high inflow of patients are the major ones adding to which are the no availability of holidays and lack of personal space. The problem will get bigger if the trust between the doctor and patient will fades away.

Mr. Vivek Srivastava, CEO, HCAH reacting to the situation said that India is already struggling with a shortage of medical infrastructure and skilled manpower. While Ayushman Bharat is a significant step in the direction of increasing affordability, accessibility of quality healthcare still remains a concern. The home healthcare industry is also extensively working towards bridging the gap and is an immediate, cost-effective and comfortable alternate to make quality healthcare affordable, accessible and available in all parts of the country without heavy investments on infrastructure. On the other end, if such attacks on doctors happen, it becomes difficult for the overall healthcare fraternity to deliver quality care and services and also leads to a dysfunctional relationship between the doctors and patients.”

There is an immediate need to bring transparency among the society by highlighting the scarcity of doctors in India, showcasing the conditions in which Indian doctors work and most importantly by emphasizing on the need to express gratitude and empathy towards the doctors.