National Doctors’ Day 2021: Know all about history and significance of this day

National Doctors’ Day – History and Significance: The Indian Medical Association celebrates National Doctors’ Day on July 1 every year, but with the country reeling under the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic this year the day holds even more importance.

National Doctors’ Day is actually celebrated on July 1 to mark the birthday of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a world renowned physician, freedom fighter, and a politician who held the post of chief minister of West Bengal.

National Doctors’ Day – History:

The first National Doctors’ Day was celebrated in the year 1991 in the honour of Dr BC Roy’s contributions to serving humanity and to the medical field. He was born on July 1, 1882, and incidentally passed away on the same date in the year 1962. Dr Roy was awarded with the Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961.

He was instrumental in establishment of institutions like Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), and Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, among others.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born in Patna, Bihar, and he studied at Patna Collegiate School, Presidency College Calcutta and Patna College. He did his post-graduation from St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, where his application was accepted by the Dean after 30 rejections. There he became a member of the Royal College of Physicians and a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. He returned to India in 1911 and whole-heartedly devoted himself to community service and to the freedom movement.

Dr Roy actively helped students and freedom fighters during the struggle for independence and was also Mahatma Gandhi’s close confidante and doctor.

National Doctors’ Day – Significance:

July 1st is celebrated as the National Doctor’s Day to honour Dr BC Roy’s contributions to the medical field. Notedly, apart from his service to the nation and to the field of medicine, Dr Roy was also instrumental in the establishment of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

National Doctors’ Day – 2021:

In his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address on the last Sunday of June (27th), Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the nation of the contributions made by doctors and corona warriors during the Coronavirus pandemic. He said that the nation “must pay its tributes to the the doctors who ensured that India did not succumb to the challenges posed by Covid-19.”

This time National Doctors’ Day is even more special, said PM Shri Narendra Modi in #MannKiBaat . Let’s find out why! pic.twitter.com/ETqNFWOLf8 — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) June 30, 2021

On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, PM Modi will be addressing the doctor’s community at a program organised by the IMA. He tweeted, “India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg”