  • MORE MARKET STATS

Natco’s marketing partner gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

By: |
March 8, 2021 11:48 AM

Natco Pharma on Monday said its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has received final approval from the US health regulator for cancer treatment drug Everolimus.

cancer treatment drugShares of Natco Pharma were trading 6.45 per cent higher at Rs 886.50 apiece on the BSE.

Natco Pharma on Monday said its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has received final approval from the US health regulator for cancer treatment drug Everolimus.

The approved product is a generic for Afinitor. “Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc (BPI) has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Everolimus tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA),” Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Natco’s partner BPI plans to launch 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths of the product shortly within the next few weeks.

Related News

The launch of l0 mg strength of the product is subject to confidential terms of a settlement and licence agreement entered into with the owner of the Afinitor brand, Natco said, adding that the launch date of l0 mg strength of the product will be announced at a later date.

The above strengths of Everolimus are indicated in the treatment of breast cancer and a few other types of cancers. Quoting industry sales data, Natco Pharma said Afinitor and its therapeutic equivalents had generated annual sales of USD 712 million in USA during the twelve months ending December 2020.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 6.45 per cent higher at Rs 886.50 apiece on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Natco’s marketing partner gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: India records 18,599 new cases, 97 fresh fatalities
2EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
3HEALTH & AI: How AI is improving cancer diagnostics