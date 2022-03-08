Naseeruddin Shah suffers from an ailment called onomatomania, says doesn’t let him sleep or rest

The actor had revealed the problem in an interview with a YouTube channel called Chalchitra Talks, where he said that the actor suffered from an ailment called Onomatomania.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been suffering from onomatomania, a condition in which a person gets fixated by repeating a phrase or a particular word.

The actor had revealed the problem in an interview with a YouTube channel called Chalchitra Talks, where he said that the actor suffered from an ailment called Onomatomania. He went on to explain how the Onomatomania problem makes a person repeat a phrase or word, a verse or a sentence or a speech for no reason at all, except that one likes to hear it. He said that he did it all the time because of which he is never quite at rest, as even while being asleep, he goes over some passage that he loves.

He also went on to open up about his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, on how they recommend books to each other but end up rarely going through them. Both Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah had recently attended the wedding of Sanah Kapur, who happens to be the daughter of Ratna’s sister Supriya Pathak.

In terms of work, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the movie Gehraiyaan, made by Shakun Batra, where he was playing the role of Deepika Padukone’s father. Naseeruddin Shah was also seen in a comedy-drama show called Kaun Banega Shikharwati, which also had other stars like Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra in the show. In this, he played a role of a debt-ridden king who happens to be pining for the love of his estranged daughters.