Nasal Covid-19 vaccine readies for January roll out in India; Here’s how it will be a ‘game changer’

Nasal vaccine is administered through the nose and not syringe making it easy for application to children. It can generate an immune response at the site of infection within respiratory passage starting from nasal airways and is most suitable for children as it blocks both infection and transmission of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in his address to the nation announced the world’s first DNA vaccine, a three-dose nasal vaccine by Zydus Cadila to be soon available for India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The announcement comes at a crucial time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and as the World Health Organisation reiterated vaccination as the only way out through a possible third wave.

What is a nasal vaccine

Nasal vaccine is administered through the nose and not syringe making it easy for application to children. It can generate an immune response at the site of infection within respiratory passage starting from nasal airways and is most suitable for children as it blocks both infection and transmission of Covid-19.

How the nasal vaccine will be administered

The vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to the traditional syringes. The applicator is called “PharmaJet”.

PharmaJet is a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery, which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects. The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart.

Which other nasal vaccines are being developed in India?

Apart from Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech is developing a BBV154 nasal vaccine for children in collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM). Bharat Biotech das applied for regulatory nod to conduct Phase-3 trials of its nasal Covid-19 vaccine that can be used as a booster shot for those vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield.

Serum Institute of India (SII) , already administering a syringe based Covaxin and developing another for children is also testing the efficacy of the intransal COVI-VAC Covid vaccine in collaboration with New York-based vaccine maker Codagenix.

What WHO have to say about intranasal vaccines?

World Health Organisation’s Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that the nasal vaccine could be a ‘game-changer for children’ as they are easy to administer and will give local immunity at respiratory tract. .