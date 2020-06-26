Coronairus outbreak: PM Modi praises CM Yogi-led UP govt; Here’s what he said

Modi believes that if UP CM Yogi Adityanath had not prepared well, there would be many lives lost in the state.

Coronavirus outbreak: Uttar Pradesh government saves 85,000 lives! Addressing the launch of ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the work of Uttar Pradesh government and said that the state’s hard work during the Coronavirus pandemic has saved the lives of 85,000 people, ANI reported. The Prime Minister while talking on a video conference said that Uttar Pradesh is bigger than many countries in the world and yet it has managed to save lives.

PM Modi, as reported by ANI, further said that the state had shown a good temperament and courage in managing the pandemic. He added that UP has achieved success in fighting the novel Coronavirus. Modi also thanked 24 crore citizens of the state, doctors and nurses, police personnels, paramedic staff, sanitization workers, NGOs, transport officials, bank and postal officials among others who contributed in easing the process and fought against the deadly virus.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, four countries in Europe- England, Spain, Italy and France have the same number of population in totality when compared to the 24 crore population of Uttar Pradesh. With this, he drew a comparison and highlighted that 1.3 lakh people have died cumulatively in these countries, whereas 600 people succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the Indian state. Even though these countries made enough efforts, they could not save many people, said Modi. He believes that if UP CM Yogi Adityanath had not prepared well, there would be many lives lost in the state.

The remarks had come during the virtual launch of the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan which is a 125-day campaign aimed to provide employment to migrant workers and others in Uttar Pradesh. The idea is that under various central and state government schemes, people, who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, will be helped and given job opportunities.