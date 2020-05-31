Ayushman Bharat benefits over one crore patients! Saves Rs 14,000 cr treatment cost for poor, says PM Modi

Modi said that once an underprivileged person steps out of the circle of the disease, he or she can be witnessed in “a new vigour to combat poverty.”

Ayushman Bharat scheme: More than one crore patients benefited from Narendra Modi government’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme! Thanking all the taxpayers in the country in his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would like to give tax payers the credit for the happiness and satisfaction underprivileged people have received from the government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said that the taxpayers are “rightful stakeholder of the benefic deed” who deserves applause and the fruits from altruistic deeds. It is to note that Ayushman Bharat scheme was introduced by the Modi-led NDA government last year which provides free health treatment including surgeries to lakhs of poor and underprivileged citizens of the country who cannot afford medical help.

Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries: Cumulative population of two Norways and two Singapores

During the Mann Ki Baat addess, PM Narendra Modi also said that one crore patients being benefited under the Ayushman Bharat scheme also the cumulative population of two Norways and two Singapores have been provided with free treatment in a short span of time.

Modi further said that in one year, the number of beneficiaries covered under ‘Ayushman Bharat scheme’ has crossed one crore rupees. He said that if the poor had to pay for their health treatments for hospitalisation, it would have roughly accounted for a total of Rs 14,000 crore. He also congratulated all the medical workers and staff who treated these people under the government scheme.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: What are the benefits for patients?

Discussing the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Modi highlighted the portability factor of the scheme. “This portability of the scheme means that anyone for example, an underprivileged person from Bihar will get the same medical facility in Karnataka, which he would have got in his home state,” said Modi. With this, anyone who has enrolled within the scheme, can seek the medical treatment, be it any part of the country.

Providing some statistics, the Prime Minister announced that around 80 per cent of the total beneficiaries under this scheme come from rural areas within the country. He underlined that 50 per cent of the people who received the treatment needed help to fight diseases that would simply not be treated with standard medicines while 70 per cent of the people needed surgical interventions.

Stating some real examples, Modi said that once an underprivileged person steps out of the circle of the disease, he or she can be witnessed in “a new vigour to combat poverty.”