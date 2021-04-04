Narayan Seva Sansthan sets up 50-bed hospital in Kumbh area

The hospital�offers facilities like medicine, physiotherapy, operation theatre, plaster room.

Noted philanthropic organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan on Saturday set up a 50-bed makeshift hospital in the Kumbh Mela area here for the convenience of pilgrims.

Inaugurating the facility, Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said, “The Narayan Seva Sansthan, which has always come forward to bring the needy and the underprivileged into the mainstream of society since 1985, is once again here to serve the humanity.”

Twenty differently-abled people got artificial limbs and 35 people were shortlisted for OPD on the inaugural day.

The hospital offers facilities like medicine, physiotherapy, operation theatre, plaster room.

The organisation will also conduct prosthesis and orthotics and calliper workshops. It will also provide wheelchair facilities for elderly people, foot massage and sanitization facility for seers and pilgrims