  • MORE MARKET STATS

Narayan Seva Sansthan sets up 50-bed hospital in Kumbh area

By: |
April 4, 2021 2:11 PM

Noted philanthropic organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan on Saturday set up a 50-bed makeshift hospital in the Kumbh Mela area here for the convenience of pilgrims.

Narayan Seva SansthanThe hospital�offers facilities like medicine, physiotherapy, operation theatre, plaster room.

Noted philanthropic organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan on Saturday set up a 50-bed makeshift hospital in the Kumbh Mela area here for the convenience of pilgrims.

Inaugurating the facility, Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said, “The Narayan Seva Sansthan, which has always come forward to bring the needy and the underprivileged into the mainstream of society since 1985, is once again here to serve the humanity.”

Related News

Twenty differently-abled people got artificial limbs and 35 people were shortlisted for OPD on the inaugural day.

The hospital offers facilities like medicine, physiotherapy, operation theatre, plaster room.

The organisation will also conduct prosthesis and orthotics and calliper workshops. It will also provide wheelchair facilities for elderly people, foot massage and sanitization facility for seers and pilgrims

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Narayan Seva Sansthan sets up 50-bed hospital in Kumbh area
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Maharashtra, Punjab reporting highest daily cases
2PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review COVID situation as cases surge
3Covid-19 in Maharashtra: As cases soar, hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds