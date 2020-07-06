Nano-coated filter developed by IIT-M for COVID-19 warriors

A nano-coated filter for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients has been developed by researchers at IIT-Madras. The filter’s coating properties are optimised for efficient removal of sub-micron sized dust particles in the

air, a press release from the institute said on Monday.

The nano-coating can be positioned according to the need to enhance surface/depth filtration for healthcare workers or public responders, professor K Arul Prakash of the Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT-Madras, said. “The novel filter with multiple nano-coating can filter particles of the order of one micron size, which is a remarkable achievement,” he was quoted as saying in the release.

The use of the filter in face masks can enhance particle filtration efficiency. The filter can be used in respirator devices, air purification system in operation theatres, cabin air filters for the comfort and health of air passengers and air filters for armoured vehicle engines.

The work of developing the filter has been funded by the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the nano-coated filter is in the process of being field tested in practical applications.

Upon validation through field trials, the filter would be recommended for mass manufacture through industry

collaborations, the release added.