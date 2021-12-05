Nadda inaugurates OPD at AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur before function to mark 100 per cent vaccination

Nadda, who hails from Bilaspur, inaugurated the OPD before a function at AIIMS to mark the achievement of Himachal Pradesh of becoming the first state to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19.
BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated an out-patient department (OPD) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Nadda, who hails from Bilaspur, inaugurated the OPD before a function at AIIMS to mark the achievement of Himachal Pradesh of becoming the first state to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur were present on the occasion.
The function also honoured those COVID-19 workers who played a significant role in the vaccination drive and gave them certificates. As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose, a state official said. Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve the 100 per cent first dose vaccination of its adult population by the end of August.
The function is being held exactly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 interacted virtually with the state’s health workers and appreciated the state’s efforts in the administration of vaccines.
